Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 173,622 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,622 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $139,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

CSCO opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

