Nuvectra Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NVTR)

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,907 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,516% compared to the average daily volume of 118 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Nuvectra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Nuvectra to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvectra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nuvectra by 422.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 667,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 3.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NVTR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -2.55. Nuvectra has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 77.95% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. analysts anticipate that Nuvectra will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

