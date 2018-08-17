Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Northview Apartment REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.14.

TSE:NVU.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.09. 35,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,692. Northview Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$20.30 and a twelve month high of C$26.09.

