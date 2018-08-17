Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 65.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,328,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,190.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.16.

NOC stock opened at $291.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $264.35 and a 1-year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

