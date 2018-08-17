Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NFBK opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 18.48%. equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 1,752 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $28,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $402,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,420 shares of company stock worth $1,598,030. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

