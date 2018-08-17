Northcoast Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Noble Financial cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,892. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $939.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,262.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $356,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,758 shares of company stock worth $1,883,665 over the last 90 days. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,851,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after buying an additional 118,144 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 48.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 271,338 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 550,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 252,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 26.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

