North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) Announces Earnings Results

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,190.86% and a net margin of 90.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

NYSE:NRT opened at $8.00 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

