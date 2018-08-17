Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,147.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $95,412,000 after purchasing an additional 533,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,885,904,000 after purchasing an additional 329,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,968,000 after purchasing an additional 238,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12,734.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 191,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $173.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $174.43. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.42.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

