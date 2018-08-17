Nord/LB Analysts Give Talanx (TLX) a €38.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday. equinet set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.94 ($43.12).

TLX stock opened at €31.22 ($35.48) on Tuesday. Talanx has a 12 month low of €30.66 ($34.84) and a 12 month high of €37.32 ($42.41).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

