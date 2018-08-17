Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,918.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 522,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,481,000 after purchasing an additional 496,850 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,560,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,609,000 after purchasing an additional 467,951 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,260,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,046,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $759,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Little sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,440. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.