Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 95.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $155.81 and a 1-year high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,810.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $1,036,552.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

