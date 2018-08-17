Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,271 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 285.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,890.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Howard Weil began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.07 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

