Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (NOB) Insider Vance White Buys 835,000 Shares

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB) insider Vance White purchased 835,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,100.00.

NOB traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,294. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.19.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Project 81 covering approximately 171,810 acres of patented land package located in Northern Ontario.

