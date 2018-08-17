Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

NBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE:NBLX opened at $46.79 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 45.55% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

