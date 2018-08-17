NN (NNBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NNBR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of NN in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NN from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NN in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,421. NN has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $546.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. NN had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NN’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NN by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NN by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.