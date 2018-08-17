Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.43 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 111,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $353,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,983.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,119,634 shares of company stock valued at $206,384,205. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

