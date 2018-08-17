Nightstar Therapeutics PLC Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NITE)

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nightstar Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NITE opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Nightstar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Woodford Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,016,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

