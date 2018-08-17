Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 8,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 208,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 148,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $152,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $892,966.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,043 shares of company stock worth $4,643,533. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

BSX stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

