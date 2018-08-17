Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,857,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,138,000 after buying an additional 1,110,393 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 1,106,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,729,000 after buying an additional 943,977 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,630,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,672,000 after buying an additional 666,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 459.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after buying an additional 566,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLPH opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

