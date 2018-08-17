Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NHF)

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NHF opened at $22.98 on Friday. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

