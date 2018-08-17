New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,923 Shares of Viad Corp (VVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Viad were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 220,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Viad by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Viad by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Viad in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Viad stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.70. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.75 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

