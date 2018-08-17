New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quality Care Properties were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 25.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quality Care Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Quality Care Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of QCP stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Quality Care Properties Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

