New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,706 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 429,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $1,320,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.01.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $60,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.