New Relic Inc (NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. New Relic posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $9,313,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,682,566. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,038. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.32 and a beta of 0.77. New Relic has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

