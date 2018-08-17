New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth $4,487,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,383,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,288,000 after buying an additional 452,870 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 208,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 754.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 52,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,620. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

