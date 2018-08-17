New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,000 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,370,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,277,000 after acquiring an additional 756,954 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 171.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 402,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 254,424 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 34.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 759,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OI. TheStreet upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.