New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Insurance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

AHL stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. Aspen Insurance’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Aspen Insurance’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

