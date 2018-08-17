New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) CEO Michael Reed Buys 32,000 Shares

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) CEO Michael Reed purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,162.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEWM opened at $16.00 on Friday. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $946.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.08.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that New Media Investment Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from New Media Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. New Media Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on NEWM shares. TheStreet upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Media Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 608,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Media Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Media Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,918,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 262,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

