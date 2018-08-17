Neuralstem (CUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 5,281.44% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of CUR opened at $1.18 on Friday. Neuralstem has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Neuralstem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

