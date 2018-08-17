Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.3% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $238,539.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,312.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,496,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 434,727 shares of company stock worth $159,153,534. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.99.

NFLX stock opened at $322.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.95, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

