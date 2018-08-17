NetApp (NTAP) PT Raised to $70.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.37.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.70. 160,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetApp has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $469,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,052,311.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,311.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,983 shares of company stock worth $18,022,186. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,465,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,262,508,000 after buying an additional 182,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,381,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,516,000 after buying an additional 1,254,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 488.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,239,000 after buying an additional 2,936,713 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 6,367.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NetApp by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,647,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 842,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

