Nectar (NEC) Market Cap Reaches $25.81 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 52.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and $1.47 million worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004811 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00042569 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00253634 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002373 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00062888 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 tokens. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

