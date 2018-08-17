NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Receives $19.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

NCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

Shares of NCS stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,091. The stock has a market cap of $975.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NCI Building Systems has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $168,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 82,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $1,879,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,413.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.