Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.20

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 1196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

NGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The company has a market cap of $293.14 million, a PE ratio of 194.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 0.53%. equities analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

