National Vision (EYE) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. National Vision has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $66,649,187.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Beasley sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $242,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,575,169 shares of company stock worth $634,191,181. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,113,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,153,000 after purchasing an additional 354,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,550,000 after purchasing an additional 279,928 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 261,199 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,732,000 after purchasing an additional 630,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after purchasing an additional 540,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

