National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

National-Oilwell Varco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.4% annually over the last three years. National-Oilwell Varco has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE:NOV opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In related news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,759.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 579,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,348,405. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

