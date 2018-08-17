National Bank Financial Raises Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target to C$130.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD.UN. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$105.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.63.

Shares of TSE:BYD.UN opened at C$125.96 on Monday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$81.76 and a 52-week high of C$111.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

