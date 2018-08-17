National Bank Financial Increases Park Lawn (PLC) Price Target to C$32.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Park Lawn to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.70.

PLC opened at C$26.79 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$17.75 and a twelve month high of C$27.48.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.09 million.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

