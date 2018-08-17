N Brown Group (BWNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $135.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 136.70 ($1.74), with a volume of 172672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.40 ($1.75).

Several research firms recently commented on BWNG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of N Brown Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.51) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 234 ($2.99).

In related news, insider Angela Spindler bought 55,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £116,680.89 ($148,846.65).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

