Mylan’s (MYL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

MYL stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

