Mylan’s (MYL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.
MYL stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.
