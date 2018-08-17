Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 3,470 Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

