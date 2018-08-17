Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,230 Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $342,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.40. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.80 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.