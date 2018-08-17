MTU Aero Engines (MTX) PT Set at €194.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €194.00 ($220.45) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €187.00 ($212.50) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays set a €191.00 ($217.05) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale set a €198.00 ($225.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €170.29 ($193.51).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at €187.00 ($212.50) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €114.75 ($130.40) and a 12 month high of €156.80 ($178.18).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.