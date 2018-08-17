Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

MPAA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 3,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,422. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $454.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 947,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.