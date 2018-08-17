Mosaic Capital (M) Price Target Cut to C$5.75

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their target price on Mosaic Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mosaic Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

Shares of CVE M opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. Mosaic Capital has a 52 week low of C$5.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.25.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. Mosaic Capital had a return on equity of 138.36% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of C$68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.90 million.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, early ventures, turnaround, mature, mid venture, late ventures, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

