MorphoSys (MOR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MorphoSys (ETR: MOR):

8/14/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €56.00 ($63.64) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €103.00 ($117.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €62.00 ($70.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOR stock opened at €99.35 ($112.90) on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of €49.63 ($56.40) and a one year high of €88.10 ($100.11).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

