Morgan Stanley Cuts General Motors (GM) Price Target to $46.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GM. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.02.

Shares of GM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 115,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,200. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.5% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 9,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

