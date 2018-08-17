Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HSBC (HSBA) a GBX 855 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 855 ($10.91) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 735 ($9.38) to GBX 750 ($9.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($9.18) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a GBX 740 ($9.44) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 730 ($9.31) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 764.89 ($9.76).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 700 ($8.93) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.19).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses bought 17,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £125,900.08 ($160,607.32).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.