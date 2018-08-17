Monroe Bank & Trust MI Has $209,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $113,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 462.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 596,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 70,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,426,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,563,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

