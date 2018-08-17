Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) EVP Sells $21,150.00 in Stock

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) EVP Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $21,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin W.L. Semmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 1,000 shares of Monotype Imaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $21,150.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 1,000 shares of Monotype Imaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $21,850.00.

Shares of TYPE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 875,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,852. The stock has a market cap of $890.50 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYPE. BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 74,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

